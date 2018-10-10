Storm Callum: Orange weather warning for coastal counties; Motorists urged to drive carefully

Update 3.35pm: AA Ireland has urged motorists to adapt their driving in the coming days as Storm Callum hits.

A status orange weather warning has been issued for all coastal countries which will be in place from 10pm tomorrow.

The warning is at status yellow for the rest of the country.

The AA is advising motorists to reduce their speed accordingly to improve their ability to maintain control of their vehicle when driving through areas affected by Storm Callum.

Motorists are also being advised to leave extra space between themselves and other vehicles, particularly cyclists and pedestrians.

"It may only be mid-October but it appears almost certain that Ireland is going to be hit by its third storm of the 2018/2019 winter season and it’s vital that we all take a look at our own road behaviour and adapt it accordingly to minimise incidents during this weather," said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

"High winds can be particularly dangerous as vulnerable road users can be blown off course and into the path of oncoming traffic meaning motorists must slow down in general and also allow extra distance when overtaking cyclists or pedestrians.”

It’s also important to remember when driving on exposed roads, such as a motorway, that your own car could be re-directed by a sudden gust so you must make sure your focus is on the task of driving at all times. In particular, as the worst of this storm looks likely to hit overnight, motorists could wake up on Friday morning to debris and fallen trees on a number of routes.

Status orange and yellow warnings are in place until Friday morning.

Gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected with the strongest occurring overnight.

The Road Safety Authority has issued the following advice for road users:

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

They have also warned pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to:

Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Update 12.15pm: Status orange weather warning for all coastal counties

A status orange weather warning has been issued for several counties ahead of the arrival of Storm Callum this week.

The warning is in place for all coastal counties from tomorrow at 10pm, and will be valid until Friday morning.

Gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected with the strongest occurring overnight.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Joanna Donnelly says all coastal counties will be impacted.

"Storm Callum has been named and is going to bring south-easterly winds and then strong south-westerly winds across all coasts of Ireland," said Ms Donnelly.

"Indeed, strong over land too but we've upgraded this to an orange-level criteria at the coasts of Ireland.

"So all coasts of Ireland are at risk."

Wind Warnings have been issued for Storm Callum for Thursday night and Friday morning. Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland. Warning info: https://t.co/b24grJkqcb#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/amkehhcOYS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2018

Yellow weather warning as potential Storm Callum on the way

Met Éireann says it will decide later this morning if a potential storm heading towards Ireland will be named.

A low-pressure system is making its way towards Ireland, but the forecaster says it is currently tracking to the west of the country.

A status yellow advisory warning was issued yesterday evening ahead of the arrival of the potential storm on Thursday night.

Met Éireann's Joan Blackburn has the latest outlook: "It's Thursday night into Friday that people are concerned with and we are concerned with it.

"Some very strong winds overnight tomorrow night and Friday morning and some very heavy, possibly thundery rain as well.

"The winds will be quite severe particularly in the west and north-west of the country in the early hours of Friday morning.

"So some severe winds, some damaging gusts there."

The Weather Advisory for Thursday night, Friday & Saturday has been updated.https://t.co/b24grJkqcb Note: This is an Advisory, not a Warning. Warnings will be issued in due course as is necessary. pic.twitter.com/RM52KzZjHQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 9, 2018

Digital Desk