Storm Callum: National Emergency Coordination Group to meet ahead of storm arrival

Latest: The National Emergency Coordination Group is meeting later this afternoon to prepare for the arrival of Storm Callum.

Met Éireann has issued a status Orange warning for 13 counties.

Emergency teams across the country are meeting today to plan for high winds and heavy rain as Storm Callum is expected to hit our shores later tonight.

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is advising people to take extreme care overnight and during the morning work and school commute with a risk of fallen trees and branches on roads, and to tie down any loose items like trampolines and bins.

In Galway, the council is taking preventative measures - they are installing an aquadam - a large water filled barrier- between the Spanish Arch and Wolfetone Bridge along the quay wall and closing car parks at risk of flooding in Salthill.

High tides of 5.2 metres are expected and the OPW is predicting a surge of point 8 metres which would bring the total rise to 6 metres lapping Galway harbour which in the worst case scenario could flood the city centre and Salthill.

Cork County Council is also working on preventative measures and Donegal County Council’s Crisis Management Team is working to finalise necessary arrangements.

With various severe wind and rain conditions pending toward the end of this week, it is important for everyone to keep a close watch on the changing weather conditions and specifically the warnings being issued by @MetEireann over the coming days. Please take heed and stay safe! — OEP (@emergencyIE) October 10, 2018

The weather forecaster is warning of heavy rain and high tides - with a risk of coastal flooding and damage in parts.

Met Éireann meteorologist Harm Luijkx explains: "I would advise people to avoid coastal regions in particular because there is also high tides and with the strong winds coastal flooding is likely and overtopping of waves as will it will make it very dangerous near the coast.

"Further inland, it will be very windy and people need to take care when travelling."

The validity time for some of our warnings have been updated. Please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw for up to date information for your area. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2018

'Severe winds' and flooding as orange warning to come into effect

"Severe winds" and flooding is expected later today with Storm Callum set to hit Ireland.

A Status Orange weather warning will come into effect for 13 counties tonight.

The effects of Storm Callum are expected from 10pm tonight - when the orange weather warning kicks in for counties Cork and Kerry.

Winds will then pick up from midnight around the rest of the country.

In total, 13 counties have an orange weather warning in place - the second highest level of severity - they include: Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

A yellow warning will also be in place for the rest of the country at the same time.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Joanna Donnelly, says people need to take this storm seriously.

"Although the winds will be strongest at the coast they will also be strong inland too with gusts expected up to 110km per hour inland and up to 130km per hour at the coast," said Ms Donnelly.

Wind Warnings have been updated for Storm Callum for Thursday night and Friday morning. Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland. Note: Wind strengths remain the same, changes to validity times. Warning info: https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/oimzDlQgbB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2018

Road users are also being advised to take care, Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority said: "We've got to watch out for debris, falling debris, wheelie bins can be blown out onto the road.

"The danger is trees coming down, branches coming down but, of course, leaves as well coming down on the footpaths and the road."

Motorists are also being advised to leave extra space between themselves and other vehicles, particularly cyclists and pedestrians.

A orange weather warning for strong winds has been issued for D, LH, WX, WW, MH, C, WD, DL, G, MO, SO, CE & KY for Thursday night & Friday AM. Motorists are reminded to allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists & motorcyclists. pic.twitter.com/pjJP8h9YNY — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) October 10, 2018

The Road Safety Authority has issued the following advice for road users:

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

The warnings are set to remain in place until 9am tomorrow for most of the country.

Storm Callum is expected to pass over the country in a northerly direction, with warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare set to expire at around lunchtime tomorrow.

