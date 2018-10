Storm Callum: 30,000 without power; commuters asked to take care

Storm Callum has swept across much of Ireland overnight, bringing very strong winds and heavy winds in many places.

Status Yellow wind warning - Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary until 9am

Status Orange wind warning - Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford until 9am

Status Orange wind warning - Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare until 5pm

Dublin Airport: Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of flights. Passengers advised to check status of their flight before going to the airport

Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of flights. Passengers advised to check status of their flight before going to the airport Cork Airport: Flights operating to schedule with no delays or impact.

Shannon Airport: Early morning flights into Shannon Airport are currently operating to, or ahead, of schedule

Early morning flights into Shannon Airport are currently operating to, or ahead, of schedule Irish Rail Disruption to DART and Rosslare services. All other services are operating at present, but may be subject to delays

Around 30,000 of homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Callum hit the country with high winds overnight.

A Status Orange Weather alert is in effect in coastal counties right around the country as damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour sweep in from the Atlantic.

The storm is expected to track northwards as the day goes on, with warnings in the west and north remaining until early this evening.

Wet and windy today with warnings in place for the west and northwest coast until 5pm. Elsewhere winds will ease steadily this morning. Spells of heavy rain clearing to scattered heavy showers. Temperatures 14 to 16 degrees. pic.twitter.com/NN3imNpETd — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2018

The orange and yellow weather warnings are in place until 9am but could be extended while the orange warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare has already been exended until 5pm.

Schools will have to decide this morning whether they will need to close while businesses are also being urged to be on alert.

Forecaster with Met Éireann Matthew Martin anticipates that conditions will still be poor throughout the rush hour period this morning.

"So the strong winds are going to continue for a time but they will ease across many southern and eastern areas later but they will remain very strong with further severe gusts in the northwest of the country," said Mr Martin.

Anyone worried about making the journey to school, college or work this morning should check online before venturing out.

Met Éireann, local councils and radio stations have information across their websites and social media.

The Coast Guard strongly advises the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades along the coast during storm conditions. Remember to Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry! #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/2uapUAfT92 — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) October 11, 2018

Fallen trees and branches along with other debris while Storm Callum continues this morning could make journeys dangerous in places.

Anyone who does have to travel is urged to slow down.

This morning's Irish Ferries have been cancelled to and from Hollyhead and anyone travelling should check before making their journey.

As people take to the roads this morning, they are being told to slow down and take extreme care due to the high winds.

"High sided vehicles are especially vulnerable on open or exposed roads," said Chris Jones from AA Roadwatch.

"Motorists should be especially mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and bear in mind that wind-blown debris is likely to be a problem especially if you are on secondary roads.

"We are likely to see a lot of fallen trees and there is also the possibility of fallen electricity poles.

"Make sure not to drive through standing water unless you are sure that it is not too deep for your vehicle."

We apologise if you have lost power supply during #StormCallum. Please see https://t.co/cwxXH3FsWc for updates, if your area is NOT listed you can log your fault or get updates using your MPRN number here https://t.co/EXbfhQENlP pic.twitter.com/xRvrGSNjNC — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 12, 2018

People are being warned not to approach fallen electricity wires and report them as soon as possible.

ESB Networks have a full emergency response in place as Storm Callum crosses the country.

They are warning people that fallen wires are live and any contact could be fatal.

"Obviously there is still very blustery conditions, as this storm tracks across the country and it is a dangerous storm," said Paul Hand from ESB Networks.

"We are asking people that if you do come across any fallen wires or damaged electricity network this morning never touch or approach this infrastructure as these lines are live and pose a risk to life.

"We are asking the public to report any damage to the electricity infrastructure on 1850 372 999.

Digital Desk