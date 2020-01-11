Storm Brendan set to batter the island of Ireland

Storm Brendan is set to batter the country on Monday, with several weather warnings having been issued.

Met Éireann, which named the storm, has issued an orange wind warning for 11 counties.

It comes into effect at 7am as the storm is expected to sweep across the island.

The warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be in place to midnight, while the warning for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford lifts at 3pm.

The forecaster is predicting gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

It said there was a “significant risk” of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

Elsewhere, a yellow wind warning has been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

It will be in place from 7am on Monday, to midnight.

The #JetStream will dominate the UK’s weather this week. It is currently very strong and remains near the UK, directing deep low pressures systems our way, such a #StormBrendan on Monday. Keep up to date with the latest forecast and weather warnings and stay #WeatherAware. pic.twitter.com/wbDpCIrK5p — Met Office (@metoffice) January 11, 2020

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning that will be in place from 12pm to midnight.

Travel disruption is likely and coastal areas may be hit by large waves, the forecaster warned.