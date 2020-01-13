Storm Brendan: 'Violent winds' expected as country-wide warning comes into effect

Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke

Latest: The whole country is now under a status orange wind warning with "violent" winds expected.

Met Éireann is warning of damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres as well as a significant flood risk.

The storm, which originated off the coast of Canada, will hit the west of the country – from Kerry to Donegal – between 10am and 11am and will then move across the country to hit the east coast at lunch time.

Since 5am this morning, all of Connacht, Donegal and Kerry have been on alert, and that is valid until 9pm tonight.

A second alert came into place for the rest of the country at 8am which is valid until 3pm this afternoon.

The head of forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack has warned the public to observe warnings about Storm Brendan which will hit the country this morning.

“All areas will get storm force winds,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

This will mean ground saturation, localised flooding, there will also be the danger of uprooted trees and the possibility of structural damage, warned Ms Cusack.

[social=twitter]https://twitter.com/MetEireann/status/1216631257989292033?s=20[social]This is an Orange warning for all counties and a Red warning for marine counties, she added. Along with heavy rain, there will also be thunder storms.While Storm Brendan will pass over the country in a matter of hours, the north-west will experience “a second blast” this afternoon said Ms Cusack.The combination of spring high tides, storm surges because of low pressure, storm force winds and thunder storms means Storm Brendan will be very powerful. “We are going to be getting several hours of very dangerous weather,” she warned.Galway City Council’s Gary McMahon told the same programme that this morning’s high tide had passed but that the full force of the storm had not hit yet. Sections of the sea front at Salthill promenande were closed and an enforced boom at Spanish Arch was “very effective”.Car parks at Salthill had been cleared, although two cars remained, so far flooding had not occurred.Mr McMahon advised the public to exercise extreme caution in shore areas and to adapt the Coastguard advice to “stay high, stay back, stay safe.”

Tramore Co Waterford at high tide and #StormBrendan only starting to blow a bit pic.twitter.com/ydUnsnuTiw— Leah Burgess 📷 (@LeahBurgessIre) January 13, 2020

The temporary boom at Spanish Arch will remain in place for this evening’s high tide, he added.

The local authority is working with the OPW for a more permanent solution, but the temporary solution seemed to be working well.

Mr McMahon advised the public to keep up to date through social media.

Steps are being taken by Dublin Port today due to high tides and Storm Brendan.

It will temporary close public access to the Great South Wall from 11am this morning and North Bull Wall Bridge from midday.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council has put up flood defences and closed the car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount due to the storm.

Dublin City Council Senior Engineer, Colin Fitzpatrick says they will be keeping an eye on the River Liffey too.

"The main areas where we will be working on are Clontarf and Sandymount, we will also be monitoring all other areas along the both sides of the Liffey - both north and south - from Heuston Station down to Dublin Port.

"We don't envisage any problems along that area but we will be monitoring them throughout the day."

Rescue crews are warning the public to stay away from exposed coasts saying today is not a day to take chances.

Gerard O'Flynn, Head of Irish Coast Guard Operations, says breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable.

"Standard message from the Coast Guard is to stand back, stay high, stay dry," said Mr O'Flynn.

"We would also ask that people who may be experienced in the water not to be engaging in recreational activities because that will draw the attention of concerned members of the public."

First weather warning in place as storm hits west coast

Update 6.40am: The first of two status orange wind warnings is in place as Storm Brendan tracks to the north west of the country.

All of Connacht, Donegal and Kerry have been on alert since 5am and that warning is valid until 9pm tonight.

From 8am this morning, a second alert will come into place for the rest of the country which is valid until 3pm.

Met Éireann is warning of a significant flood risk and damaging gusts of up to 130 km/h.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) says all coastal areas could experience coastal flooding.

Keith Leonard, head of the NDFEM, has warned people to stay away from exposed coastal areas for the duration of the storm.

"We would appeal to motorists to slow down and be aware of the very hazardous situations that could arise with debris and fallen trees and to be very aware of vulnerable road users as well," said Mr Leonard.

The Irish Coast Guard is warning that breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away.

Storm Brendan will bring extreme winds and heavy rain on Monday. Status Orange weather warnings in force for all counties with status Red warnings in operation for marine areas. Winds may reach stronger levels locally and for limited time periods. pic.twitter.com/PR6dupbCVt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 13, 2020

"The centre of the storm is passing off the north-west coast of Ireland and is going to generate very strong winds - southerly winds in particular - up to storm force conditions which is quite severe," said Gerard O'Flynn, Head of Irish Coast Guard Operations.

"On top of that, tides are at their peak and there will be very high tides so the combination of southerly winds and very high tides is going to lead to difficultlies along a lot of coastal areas."

Local authorities have activated their local co-ordination and crisis management arrangements.

Dublin City Council is putting up flood defences in the capital and has closed the car parks at Clontarf and Sandymount.

Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away. Stay Back, Stay High & Stay Dry! Do not approach breaking waves. #IrishCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/5CtMY3Lq4f — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) January 12, 2020

Dublin City Council Senior Engineer, Colin Fitzpatrick says they are also taking steps along the River Dodder on the southside.

"We will be monitoring today the levels in the River Dodder and it is highly likely that some of the flood gates along the river in the Ballsbridge area, around the AIB-Aviva Stadium area may be closed for a period of time."

Dublin Port Company will temporarily close public access to the Great South Wall (from 11am to 4pm) and the North Bull Wall Bridge (12 noon to 2.30pm).

Any power outages can be reported to ESB Networks on 1850-372-999, with the public being reminded to never approach or touch fallen electricity wires.