Storm Atiyah: Thousands of homes and businesses without power; More stormy weather expected

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 06:51 AM

The clean up begins today following Storm Atiyah.

Around 7,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning after the storm with parts of the southwest among the worst affected.

The weather warnings have been lifted but a major clean up is expected due to fallen trees and debris.

ESB Networks said its crews are dealing with several power outages are working to restore power to affected areas as soon as possible.

According to the AA, there are fallen trees in Kerry, Sligo and Wicklow with a fallen pole in Longford.

There are also reports of trees down in Kilkenny and Roscommon.

National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management spokesperson, Keith Leonard has this advice for drivers this morning:

"The key advice to road users today is the roads remain very dangerous," said Mr Leonard.

"There's a lot of hazards from trees down and debris across roads.

"Local authorities are doing their best to clear these but we would ask motorists when they get into the car, switch on the engine, the first thing they need to think about is the safety of their journey and to be mindful of other road users as well."

Jean Byrne from Met Éireann said conditions will improve today but more stormy weather is expected tonight.

"It's going to continue to improve today," said Ms Byrne.

"By early afternoon the winds will be just light to moderate westerly everywhere. It's going to be a dry day with sunny spells.

"However, there is another system coming in from the Atlantic tonight and is going to bring more wet and windy weather, wide-spread rain, strong southerly winds, but not as severe as the storm gone past."

