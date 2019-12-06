News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Storm Atiyah: Orange alert for eight counties as storm heads to Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 10:51 AM

An Orange weather alert has been issued for eight counties as Storm Atiyah heads our way.

Met Éireann says the system will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday bringing very strong winds and the possibility of coastal flooding.

Southwesterly winds veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick are under the warning which will begin at 9am on Sunday and last until 6am on Monday.

There is also a wind advisory in place due to Storm Atiyah.

The wind warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

It will come into effect on Sunday at 3pm and remain in place 6am on Monday morning.

Intoxication to be used in defence of Irish men accused of Sydney murder

