Storm Ali: Dozens of flights cancelled as orange wind warning in effect

A Status Orange Wind warning has come into effect for most of the country, as Storm Ali passes over Ireland.

High winds are expected to impact on airport schedules, and motorists are warned to be alert to debris on the roads.

Arwen Foley from AA Roadwatch said: "Make sure you slow down and take care.

"You'll see debris, you may even see some fallen trees and branches and you may also experience high sided vehicles veering into your lane so just take care when overtaking."

High winds due to #StormAli will have an impact on the flight schedule today. Some flights already cancelled. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport. Departures info here https://t.co/2bD7lEWGaJ. Arrivals info here https://t.co/ckiUMjBwFf. pic.twitter.com/bPgNBTFqAv — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 19, 2018

Dozens of flights arriving into and departing from Dublin Airport are cancelled or delayed this morning due to the weather.

Delays and cancellations are also expected at Cork and Shannon airports.

Passengers are being advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

3/3 ...following behind for the afternoon. Turning cooler, with afternoon temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Check https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb for latest forecasts. Latest warnings here: https://t.co/b24grJkqcb Here's the latest rainfall radar from 4:40am to 5:40am#StormAli pic.twitter.com/MrNhjGkVuK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018

The Status Orange warning came into effect at 5am and covers Atlantic coastal counties from Kerry to Donegal, as well as counties in the north midlands, border and east.

The storm is being tracking close to the west and northwest coasts and will then move quickly eastwards during this morning.

Winds will reach average speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time.

A Status Yellow Wind warning is in place for the whole country until 5pm this evening with South to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of up 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 110 km/hr - strongest in southern, western and northern coastal counties

READ MORE: National Ploughing Championships delayed for second time in 87 year history

Day two of the National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly will not get underway until 11am because of Storm Ali.

This is only the second time in its 87 year history the farming festival has been delayed because of extreme weather.