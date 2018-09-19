Storm Ali: 140,000 without power as strong winds cancel flights and ferry crossings

Latest: ESB crews are working on restoring power as up to 140,000 homes and businesses are without power.

Fallen trees on overhead lines are the main issue following high winds.

Crews have been dispatched to the most affected areas to restore the power as quickly and safely as possible.

The worst affected areas include:

Cavan

Sligo

Galway

Thurles

Castlebar

Tralee

Portlaoise

Mullingar

Dundalk

11am update : ESB Networks crews are working to restore power to 140,000 impacted by Storm Ali latest info here : https://t.co/O5GIQWfY5D Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately by calling 1850 372 999 pic.twitter.com/YEECJmKSmd — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 19, 2018

President Michael D Higgins has released the following statement.

"Today's strong winds can result in dangerous situations and I would urge everyone to heed the warnings by the authorities and take caution when travelling or when out in the open.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that Storm Ali has already claimed one victim today in Claddaghduff, Co Galway. As President of Ireland, may I express my deepest condolences to her family.

"I would also take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those, in statutory and voluntary organisations around the country, who are helping and stand ready to assist their fellow citizens, and whole are working to maintain essential services around the country."

Today's opening of the National Ploughing Championship has been delayed further due to the windy weather.

55,000 without power as strong winds cancel flights and ferry crossings

Update: A total of 55,000 homes and businesses, mainly in the south-west of Ireland, have been left without power due to the bad weather, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said.

Forecasters have issued a Status Orange wind warning for more than half the country due to the storm.

Fire crews attending an incident at Muskerry Terrace #Blarney #Cork where the felt roof was blown off one house and other roofs suffered structural damage. No injuries reported #StormAli pic.twitter.com/VynxdT6WHT — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) September 19, 2018

Liz Walsh from Met Eireann said there will be storm force winds before it dies down by this afternoon.

Speaking on Morning Ireland she said the orange warning has been reissued.

"It's been quite a stormy start to the day so far,"

"We issued another warning after a late revision of wind speeds, there could be winds in the coastal district of Dingle right up to Malin Head in excess of 130 km/h.

"The winds will be less severe further inland but they should not be underestimated."

She added: "There will be areas, especially in the west of the country that will hit between 110 and 130 km/h.

"The storm is pretty much out of the way by the time we get to early afternoon."

Due to the bad weather all Galway city services will not operate until further notice. All other services are operating and we are monitoring the situation. We regret any inconvenience this may cause to our customers. — Bus Eireann (@Buseireann) September 19, 2018

ESB Networks, which oversees the power supply, said approximately 55,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power this morning, primarily in the south-west of the country.

#StormAli Advisory Number 6 Max Sustained Winds: 95mph Strength: C2 MSLP: 977mb Ali now a Category 2 storm on the European Windstorm Scale with 95mph of the North West Coast of the Ireland, expected to bring heavy squally showers and locally strong gusty winds this morning... pic.twitter.com/KMwFTHZqbk — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) September 19, 2018

“The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

A statement from the ESB said: “Storm Ali is currently active across the south-west and west coast of the country with gale force winds and gusts of up to 120 km/h per hour.

“The counties most impacted include Cork, Kerry and Limerick, as the storm continues to track north.”

Crews have been mobilised and are working towards restoring power to all affected families.

Update 8.30am: Over 20,000 homes and businesses have been left without power due to the Storm Ali which is making its way across the country this morning.

Most outages are in the West of the country, with Kerry, Cork and Leitrim among the worst affected counties.

Power outages have also been recorded along the east coast in Dublin.

A number of trees have come down on Cork's Centre Park Road, blocking access and causing traffic disruptions.

Crews in attendance with @corkcitycouncil Chainsaw crew preventing a tree falling on a house our Rescue tender and water tender currently in attendance. Centre Park Road also closed due to trees down. Avoid area. #cork pic.twitter.com/1BG7vEZgVO — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 19, 2018

The ESB's Paul Hand is hopeful crews will have power restored to all those affected by this evening.

He said: "At the moment crews are out in the very south of the country where the storm is beginning to abate.

"Obviously as the storm tracks north, crews will remain on standby and once it's safe to do so they will be out to restore power with a view to having everybody restored by this evening."

If you see or know of damaged lines or Network DO NOT TOUCH DO NOT GO NEAR ring us immediately on 1850 372 999. pic.twitter.com/1RWE9rVP9L — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 19, 2018

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Claffaghduff near Clifden in Galway after a caravan was blown off a cliff.

Earlier: A Status Orange Wind warning has come into effect for most of the country, as Storm Ali passes over Ireland.

High winds are expected to impact on airport schedules, and motorists are warned to be alert to debris on the roads.

Arwen Foley from AA Roadwatch said: "Make sure you slow down and take care.

"You'll see debris, you may even see some fallen trees and branches and you may also experience high sided vehicles veering into your lane so just take care when overtaking."

High winds due to #StormAli will have an impact on the flight schedule today. Some flights already cancelled. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport. Departures info here https://t.co/2bD7lEWGaJ. Arrivals info here https://t.co/ckiUMjBwFf. pic.twitter.com/bPgNBTFqAv — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 19, 2018

Dozens of flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled as well as a number of Irish Ferries sailings due to the adverse weather conditions.

Delays and cancellations are also expected at Cork and Shannon airports.

Passengers are being advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

3/3 ...following behind for the afternoon. Turning cooler, with afternoon temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Check https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb for latest forecasts. Latest warnings here: https://t.co/b24grJkqcb Here's the latest rainfall radar from 4:40am to 5:40am#StormAli pic.twitter.com/MrNhjGkVuK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018

The Status Orange warning came into effect at 5am and covers Atlantic coastal counties from Kerry to Donegal, as well as counties in the north midlands, border and east.

The storm is being tracking close to the west and northwest coasts and will then move quickly eastwards during this morning.

Winds will reach average speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time.

A Status Yellow Wind warning is in place for the whole country until 5pm this evening with South to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of up 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 110 km/hr - strongest in southern, western and northern coastal counties

Day two of the National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly will not get underway until 11am because of Storm Ali.

This is only the second time in its 87 year history the farming festival has been delayed because of extreme weather.

Digital Desk