'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has said the Programme for Government pays lip service to a lot of sections of society.

He said he has "an awful lot of problems" with the deal agreed between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens.

Mr Healy-Rae said: "Allowing them to have their way with what I would call the Green agenda, which a lot of is quite fine and quite alright, but there are things contained in that which I couldn't agree with.

"Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that."

Meanwhile, opposition parties have been criticising the Programme for Government.

Sinn Féin's Housing Spokesperson, Eoin O'Broin, said there is nothing new in it when it comes to housing.

He said: "So our view is that this is not a new housing policy, that it's Rebuilding Ireland limping along as it has been doing for the last number of years.

"It does seem of all the parties in these negotiations, Fine Gael more than any other has put its stamp all over it."