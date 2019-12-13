News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Stolen Belfast peace wall artwork recovered by police

By Press Association
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 04:32 PM

A distinctive peace wall artwork which was stolen from Belfast has been recovered by police.

The red 8ft by 8ft sculpture, which features a face, had previously been on one of the longest barriers which separates the unionist Shankill area of the city from the nationalist Falls area.

It disappeared from the Merkland Place area where it was being stored ahead of being put back at the peace wall.

The artwork was found following a tip-off (PSNI/PA)
The artwork was found following a tip-off (PSNI/PA)

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer said it was found thanks to a tip-off from a member of the public.

Constable Kiera Whoriskey said an investigation into the theft was still ongoing.

“The metal sculpture, designed and made by a group of local people, and normally fixed to the peace wall on Cupar Way, was reported stolen on December 9,” she said.

“The artwork went missing  from outside commercial premises in the Merkland Place area, some time between November 21 and December 5.

“While the 8ft by 8ft sculpture has now been recovered by the owner, we are still investigating the theft.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area of the theft, or in the area of Divis Road close to the Divis and Black Mountain car park, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 965 of 9/12/19.”

READ MORE

UK Election 19: Bruising losses for Northern Ireland’s two big parties


BelfastPeace wall artwork

More in this Section

UK Election: DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majorityUK Election: DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majority

Gardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in DonegalGardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in Donegal

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeksAppeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Taoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border regionTaoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border region


Lifestyle

Unique drawings by Quentin Blake, one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators, are available at a Christie’s online auction which runs until December 17.Your chance to buy drawings by Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »