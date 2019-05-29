NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Stolen beer kegs worth €1m seized by police

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 11:02 PM

Stolen beer kegs worth €1m have been seized by police.

Two men, both aged 55, were arrested as officers recovered the kegs during raids targeting organised crime in Mallusk near Belfast and Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Officers said the kegs, which belong to a drinks distributor, have an estimated retail value of £900,000 (€1m).

The PSNI revealed details of the recovery operation, which ran over recent weeks, this evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin, from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Division, said: “Drinks distributors use these kegs to deliver their product to licensed premises across Northern Ireland and then recover them when they are empty.

“In total, the stolen beer kegs recovered as part of our investigation are worth an estimated retail value of £900,000 and the thefts have a significant financial impact on businesses that distribute their product to licensed premises.

“Two men were arrested as a result of our searches and the investigation continues.”

Mr McCubbin urged anyone with information on the thefts to come forward.

He added: “I would also remind the owners of licensed premises to be alert to this type of crime and ensure that their premises and stock are secure.”

One of the suspects was arrested in the Holywood area of Co Down on May 14 on suspicion of theft. He was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

The other was arrested in the Omagh area on May 21, also on suspicion of theft. He was also released on bail pending further inquiries.

- Press Association

