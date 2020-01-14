'Still time to register to vote' says Murphy amid concerns thousands would be denied chance to go to polls

Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy has said there is still time for potential voters to register to cast their ballot in the General Election, amid concern thousands would be denied their chance to go to the polls.

Mr Murphy tonight issued a statement urging those unsure if they are registered to vote to check their status ahead of the deadline next week, Wednesday January 22.

As per the Electoral Act 1992, the register of electors is updated every year on February 15.

With the General Election taking place on February 8, anyone who has registered to vote since the last update of the register could potentially miss out as their application will not yet have taken effect.

However, those caught in between can apply to their local council to be included in a supplement to the register for the General Election.

The Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government said the Register of Electors which will apply to the General Election on February 8 “is the 2019-2020 register, plus the supplement to that register”.

“It is up to each of us as individuals to ensure we are correctly registered to vote and the best way to do that is to check directly with the relevant local authority,” Mr Murphy said.

However, the crucial point today is that there is still time to register to vote in this General Election.

Voters have been urged to consult checktheregister.ie to see if their details are included on the 2019-2020 electoral register, or with their local City or County Council.

Those on the register will be able to vote in the General Election.

Those who are not on the register should check with their local City or County Council to see if they are on the supplement to the register.

Eoghan Murphy

Those not on either the register or the supplement will need to obtain a relevant form - in most cases an RFA3 form - from their local Council or checktheregister.ie.

This form will need to be completed and brought to a garda station with photo ID a Garda station where it must be stamped by a member of An Garda Síochána.

This must then be sent to the relevant Council by close of business next Wednesday, January 22.