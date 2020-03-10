Still no forms for childcare scheme

Paper-based applications for the new National Childcare Scheme (NCS) have yet to be introduced, meaning that the Public Services Card remains the only means of accessing its subsidies nearly four months after its introduction.

The NCS, which was introduced on November 20 after much delay, remains the only public service outside welfare to be dependent upon the controversial PSC for access.

Paper-based applications were due to be introduced in January in mitigation of the fact that the card, until that point, would be the only means of accessing childcare subsidies — a fact which has led to accusations of discrimination against those uncomfortable with or unwilling to acquire a PSC.

“An announcement with regard to the opening of the paper-based application process will be made in the coming weeks,” a spokesman for the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA) said.

In a damning report issued by the Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon last August, the PSC was deemed to be in breach of the law with regard to its mandatory requirement for accessing public services other than those of its original welfare remit.

Despite the State’s sustained objections to the DPC’s findings, that mandatory requirement was subsequently removed for the majority of other such services, including passport and immigration applications.

The DCYA and the new childcare scheme’s dependence upon the PSC drew the attention of the DPC in the aftermath of the publication of the commission’s report, with submissions continuing to be engaged between both parties, although no formal investigation has yet commenced.

Subsidies secured via paper-based applications will not be back-dated, the Department’s spokesperson confirmed, meaning that, in theory, parents without a PSC could miss out on many months worth of State-sanctioned payments due to their refusal or inability to get a card.

“It is a key aspect of the scheme that all claims are paid in arrears based on the attendance of a child and as agreed between the parent and childcare provider,” they said.

“As such, the child must be registered with a childcare provider and the provider must confirm that attendance.

“This is a key financial and governance control to ensure we are maximising the benefits of public monies and that the investment is following the child.”

They added that it is “important to note” that many applicants are “likely” to be in receipt of an existing childcare support which will continue to be paid until they are registered with the NCS. A cut-off point of this coming August is in place for people to transition from the old system to the new scheme, however.

At present just under 29,000 families are in receipt of an NCS award, equating to nearly 30,000 children, the Department said.

The PSC’s association with the new childcare scheme, which was three years in gestation before finally going live, was a troubled one, with the Department of Children reluctant to rely on the PSC as the sole electronic means for applying.