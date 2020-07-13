'Stepping it up': Eamon Ryan plays down tourist numbers but government to manage airport entry closer

The Transport Minister says the government will be stepping up the systems for managing tourists coming into the country.

But Eamon Ryan says they will not be stopping all flights from the US or other countries.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this afternoon and part of the discussion will be a stepped-up method of tracking whether people coming into the country are self-isolating.

The Green Party leader did caution however that the numbers entering Ireland from abroad are "small numbers". Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

However, Eamon Ryan says the number of tourists is very small.

The Green Party leader says: "We will be stepping it up. A lot better system of monitoring people and following up.

"The number of flights, there is a lot of concern about the States (US) and it is something we really have to look at it.

"Typically, there is about three flights, maybe four flights a day, very small numbers about 250 people yesterday in total.

"And looking forward to the next three weeks it is the same story."

The Transport minister's comments follow the Taoiseach's statement this weekend that it is "too early" for British tourists to come to Ireland without quarantining for two weeks.

Micheál Martin said that due to a rising reproduction rate, and noting the UK's "difficulties" with suppressing the virus.

Speaking today the Minister for Foreign Affairs said that now is not the time for American tourists to holiday in Ireland.

Mr Coveney said: "There is lots going on transatlantic all the time but now is not the time to come to Ireland on your holidays.

"And I think that needs to be a clear message until the travel advice from the government changes."

Meanwhile, a Trinity Professor has said that it is "disgraceful" to allow American tourists into Ireland.

Professor Luke O'Neil said that allowing tourists into Ireland from the US is a "surefire way" of increasing cases of Covid-19.