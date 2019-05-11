Stephen Teap urges families to take part in cancer fun runs

A father of two who has advocated for improved cancer screening after his wife died of cervical cancer has appealed to the public to take part in Irish Cancer Society family fun runs this summer.

Stephen Teap, from Carrigaline in Co Cork, whose wife died because of deficiencies in the CervicalCheck programme, says that few people have lived lives untouched by cancer.

He urges families to take part in the colour dash events which are scheduled to take part in four locations around the country this summer.

"This is a great family event to raise money which goes towards cancer research.

"It's also a fantastic family day out which I would highly recommend."

Stephen says he and his two sons are going to give it another go this year given that they are "a year bigger and a year wiser".

Ideally, he wants to break last years 'record' which is him not having to carry Noah for five kilometres.

He has called for support for his own colour dash and for the efforts of thousands of people who will take part all over the country.

Our annual 5k family-friendly colour run is BACK this summer with 4 locations across Ireland! Learn more and get your tickets for the Colour Dash before it's too late by visiting https://t.co/NMNC2VGsC9! Proudly sponsored by our friends at @Aldi_Ireland! pic.twitter.com/aLwg9oFBNi— Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) May 10, 2019

"Why not raise a few quid along the way? If you have anything at all to spare please donate to this worthy cause."

Stephen's wife Irene was diagnosed with Stage two cancer in 2015, following two false negative smear tests in 2010 and 2013.

She passed away in July 2017 at the age of just 35.

Prior to her death, she penned a blog entitled "Fierce and Fighting."

In her last blog entry two months before she died she wrote of bringing her children Oscar and Noah on a family trip to Disneyland.

In the entry she said the trip gave her "memories" and that she lost track of the amount of times her eyes filled up with tears at watching the boys beaming and laughing and having fun.

She described their smiling faces as "the very best medicine."

Mr Teap told the Dáil Public Accounts Committee that his wife would have gone public if she had received information about her incorrect smear tests before she died.

He said his beloved wife "would have wanted to know" the truth, whether she found out three weeks or three minutes before she passed away.

Since her death, Mr Teap has fought for accountability and improvements within the system in Ireland.

Meanwhile, the colour dash fun runs will be held this summer in Galway, Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

Participants run, walk or jog as they are pelted by powdered paint.

100% of the funds raised through the Colour Dash will go directly to the Irish Cancer Society.

Information on registering can be found at https://www.cancer.ie/get-involved/fundraise/challenge-yourself/colour-dash/register

Donations can be made to the Teap family colour dash here.