Stephen Teap believes CervicalCheck recommendations will be implemented - eventually

Stephen Teap with his sons, Oscar and Noah. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Patient advocate Stephen Teap says lessons are being learned in the wake of the Cervical Check controversy.

However, he says it will be some months before he will have full confidence in the screening programme in Ireland.

"I have 100% confidence that we will get these recommendations in place and we will have a screening programme that every woman in Ireland can rely on," he said. "I still do believe we are a number of months away from it."

The campaigner was speaking as more than a 1,000 women, who agreed to take part in a review of smear tests, begin to learn the results of that review.

Supports are in place following criticism of the way women were informed in the past.

Mr Teap says the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists review is taking the right approach.

"Lessons are being learned and I think this is our first example of that where this patient first approach in regard to these results being communicated to the woman and their families."

