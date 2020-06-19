News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stephen Silver charged in connection with killing of Garda Colm Horkan

Earlier today the town stood in silent tribute as Detective Garda Colm Horkan's remains were brought through the town en route to Charlestown. Pictured is a cross erected this evening at the scene of Det Gda Horkan's death. Picture: Collins
By Neil Michael
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 10:32 PM

Stephen Silver has been formally charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The 44-year-old mechanic appeared before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court at 10.30pm this evening.

Detective Garda Horkan died after he was shot just before midnight last Wednesday.

He was responding to a call about an incident on the Main Street in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The 49-year-old had only recently been stationed in the town and transferred to the detective unit. Before the move, he had been based at the garda station in Ballaghaderreen.

Earlier today, the town stood in silent tribute as his remains were brought through the town en route to Charlestown.

The cortege, flanked by a number of Gardaí on motorcycles, stopped for a couple of moments outside the garda station before moving through the town.

The streets were lined with people who clapped as the hearse made its way to the Charlestown road.

Gardaí who were stationed with him formed a guard of honour for the Garda who has been described “as an absolute gentleman”.

The Mayo man will be buried on Sunday in his native Charlestown after a State funeral in the town at 11.30am.

