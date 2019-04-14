NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Stephen Donnelly: A signature could bring consultants back to Irish hospitals

Stephen Donnelly.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 08:32 AM

Fianna Fáil's Health spokesperson, Stephen Donnelly, has called on the Government to sign on the dotted line and bring our doctors home.

Mr Donnelly said he is furious at figures released on Friday, showing more than half a million patients were waiting for a first hospital outpatient appointment in March.

Deputy Donnelly said there are solutions, and it starts with staffing.

He said: "We have about half the hospital consultants that we need. One of the biggest barriers that has to be addressed, and could be addressed in a signature, is the new entrant pay discrepancy for hospital consultants needs to be corrected.

"We can bring back the fantastic and well-trained consultants, Irish consultants all over the world who want to come home but are saying 'look, I'm not going to earn €80,000 less than my colleague who has the same experience'."

