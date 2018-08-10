Stepaside station re-opeing debate has become ‘a circus’

A purpose-built Garda station in Stepaside will be ready within the next 12 months at a cost of €1m but a debate around the reopening of the south Dublin station has turned into a “circus”.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

That is according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who, in an interview with the Irish Examiner, criticised public rows over Stepaside Garda Station, one of 139 stations shut during the recession.

Transport Minister and local TD Shane Ross had campaigned for its reopening while opposition TDs claimed the process was a political stroke and part of a power deal to retain the coalition.

Mr Flanagan confirmed a station would reopen on the grounds of the existing Stepaside station, but he refused to clarify whether the new €1m facility would be manned day and night.

I very much regret that Stepaside Garda Station has become a political football.

“Stepaside was one of six Garda stations recommended by the Garda commissioner in a report to the Government over a year ago.

No other Garda station has received the amount of publicity. It has become something of a circus. However, a Garda station will reopen in Stepaside within the next 12 months.

A Garda report recommended that Stepaside and Rush in Dublin, Leighlinbridge in Carlow, Donard in Wicklow, Bawnboy in Cavan, and Ballinspittle in Cork all be reopened.

Mr Ross denies there was a deal done to get Stepaside, in his constituency of Dublin-Rathdown, reopened. The Government had pledged to review its status.

Confusion around the type of station it will be has increased amid suggestions it will, in fact, be a modular or standalone facility on the existing site. There have been suggestions gardaí could end up working out of a prefab.

Transport Minister and local TD Shane Ross has campaigned for its reopening.

Former justice minister Alan Shatter recently claimed there had been years of “bombastic fakery” to reopen Stepaside.

Asked if the new facility would be inside or outside the current empty building, Mr Flanagan said: “On the station campus.”

Pressed what this would mean, he said: “It is a purpose-built Garda station. There are resource issues here. I am really keen to ensure that all six Garda stations are opened. The one in Stepaside has a costly tag. It will be in excess of a million euro. It will be a purpose-built station. It will be open within 12 months.”

Mr Flanagan declined to commit on what hours the facility would be open to the public. “That has to be worked out by the gardaí. My priority is to ensure the opening of the station.”

Meanwhile, the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) has welcomed a review of aspects of sexual assault trials, after Mr Flanagan’s preferences for reform were revealed by the Irish Examiner yesterday.

Mr Flanagan said he wants to see complainants get access to a special counsellor who would bring them through a trial process and attend court with them, and that he wants pre-trial protocols for victims. Gardaí will also be trained to work with victims sensitively.

The NWCI said the review is an important step on the road to a prosecution process which supports victims of violence against women.

Council director Orla O’Connor said: “In particular, NWCI welcomes the review of the legal protection offered to complainants in sexual assault cases, and the commitment to examine whether additional training is required for all those involved in the criminal justice system.

“One of our key concerns is the time it takes for cases to get to court, and accordingly, this review process needs to include an assessment as to how cases could be dealt with quicker.”