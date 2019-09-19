News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Step away from the blockades' - Minister pleads with farmers to step away from picket lines

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 11:45 AM

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has pleaded with farmers to step away from pickets claiming their voices have been clearly heard.

A small number of blockades are still taking place outside beef processing plants, however a number of protests were called off overnight.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Co Carlow, Mr Creed said: "I would ultimately ask them to step away from the blockades. I think it is time to acknowledge that there is a bigger picture here, there are farmers who want to sell cattle, there's our international reputation.

We export 90% of what we produce and it is important that we are in a position to meet those contracts and to protect our reputation so I would ask those protesting to reflect on the bigger picture.

Mr Creed said the voices of beef farmers have been heard "loud and clear" and they have been responded to in the deal that was struck between farm organisations and beef processors.

"I would say to listen to the farm organisations that negotiated on their behalf. In any negotiation there is some compromise, there were things that were beyond our reach in the context of those talks. But I think there are immediate benefits. "There are structural changes that can be overseen and delivered by the task force. And I would ask them earnestly to consider where we are at now, consider the detail of the agreement," the Minister said.

