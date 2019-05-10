NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Stem cell discovery could prevent range of health issues

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 06:42 AM

For the first time ever, researchers at Queen's University in Belfast have developed a non-intrusive way to generate large numbers of stem cells using only a small blood sample.

The research has implications for the treatment of a number of diseases.

This discovery could prevent a range of vascular complications including heart attacks, kidney disease, blindness and amputations in people with diabetes.

Up until now, the process to generate the stem cells involved a skin biopsy, a large volume of blood which was not viable for all patients and a long recovery period afterwards.

There are implications for other diseases too - this study focused on stem cells for vascular diseases but the same process could also be used for a number of other organs including the brain and kidneys which, according to the research team, could lead to huge changes in the future of healthcare.

Government declares climate emergency

Queen's UniversityStem CellsHealth

