'Steady stream of calls' to new abortion helpline

The new abortion helpline has received “a steady stream of calls” since opening on New Year’s Day, the HSE said yesterday.

While figures were not available, the HSE said it has been able to support everyone who got in touch.

The number of GPs signing up to provide abortion care is also increasing steadily, up from 165 when the service launched on January 1, to 179 yesterday.

The HSE said it has agreed that details of GPs taking part in abortion care will not be published but details are provided “directly to people who need it, through our new My Options helpline”.

The HSE said it is “satisfied that there is already a good geographic spread of GPs taking part, enough to meet the needs of people who may need to access the service”, and that more GPs are signing up on a daily basis.

My Options offers non-directive, free counselling and information for people experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. It is free of charge at 1800 828 010.