NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Steady stream of calls' to new abortion helpline

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 05:30 AM
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

The new abortion helpline has received “a steady stream of calls” since opening on New Year’s Day, the HSE said yesterday.

While figures were not available, the HSE said it has been able to support everyone who got in touch.

The number of GPs signing up to provide abortion care is also increasing steadily, up from 165 when the service launched on January 1, to 179 yesterday.

The HSE said it has agreed that details of GPs taking part in abortion care will not be published but details are provided “directly to people who need it, through our new My Options helpline”.

READ MORE: Michael McGrath: Fianna Fáil ‘out of step’ with public on abortion

The HSE said it is “satisfied that there is already a good geographic spread of GPs taking part, enough to meet the needs of people who may need to access the service”, and that more GPs are signing up on a daily basis.

My Options offers non-directive, free counselling and information for people experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. It is free of charge at 1800 828 010.


Related Articles

HSE reports abortion helpline was 'busy but not overwhelmed' on its first day

Michael McGrath: Fianna Fáil ‘out of step’ with public on abortion

New HSE abortion services helpline receiving a high volume of calls

Abortion is the final nail in our old identity’s coffin. Who are we now?

More in this Section

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws

'Cloud of sadness' over Cork suburb after girl, 16, dies on New Year’s Day following road collision


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

A question of taste: Cork singer-songwriter Sam Clague

Speeding up the armed struggle in RTÉ's new historical series Resistance

Who will win big as movie award season approaches

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »