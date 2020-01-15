News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Status yellow wind warning issued in west and north-west

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 09:38 AM

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Met Eireann is forecasting gusts of up to 100kmh as well as a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid until 6pm this evening.

Nationally however, southerly winds will increase strong and gusty overnight with rain and drizzle around the country.

Temperatures of 1C to 4C are expected tonight but these will rise to between 7C and 9C by dawn on Thursday.

