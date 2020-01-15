Status yellow wind warning issued in west and north-west

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Met Eireann is forecasting gusts of up to 100kmh as well as a risk of coastal flooding.

Status Yellow: Wind Warning issued for Donegal, Galway and Mayo. Valid from 22:00 Tue, 14-Jan-2020 until 18:00 Wed, 15-Jan-2020 pic.twitter.com/kV0qp830LS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 14, 2020

The warning is valid until 6pm this evening.

Nationally however, southerly winds will increase strong and gusty overnight with rain and drizzle around the country.

Temperatures of 1C to 4C are expected tonight but these will rise to between 7C and 9C by dawn on Thursday.