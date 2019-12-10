News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Status yellow wind warning issued for entire country

Status yellow wind warning issued for entire country
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 07:15 AM

Update 8.25am: A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country.

It came into effect at 7am and will be in place until 4pm this evening.

Met Éireann said: "Strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly early this afternoon with some severe and damaging gusts."

The added that "heavy squally spells of rain" would also be continuing.

Earlier: Met Éireann warns of 'strong winds and very gusty conditions'

Met Éireann is warning of strong winds and very gusty conditions across the country today.

The forecaster has issued a weather advisory to highlight the blustery conditions.

"Tuesday will be a blustery day with strong winds and very gusty conditions associated with an active front moving eastwards across the country," read the advisory.

"Generally, winds will be below warning thresholds but damage to some structures and trees, already weakened from the effects of Storm Atiyah, is possible.

"Rain and showers will be heavy at times as well, especially in Atlantic coastal counties."

The advisory came into effect at 4am and is in place until 4pm.

Met Éireann said this evening will remain blustery with a mix of clear spells and showers.

The showers will be most frequent in the western half of the country with "the risk of hail and thunder".

Wednesday will be cold with sunny spells and showers while it looks set to be "unsettled" for the rest of the week.

READ MORE

Number of 'pristine' Irish rivers fall to 20 from 500

More on this topic

More rain on way as Storm Atiyah leaves thousands without powerMore rain on way as Storm Atiyah leaves thousands without power

Storm Atiyah: Hundreds without power in Kerry, Cork and LimerickStorm Atiyah: Hundreds without power in Kerry, Cork and Limerick

In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits IrelandIn pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland

Status red wind warning issued for Kerry as Gardai appeal for caution as Storm Atiya sweeps in Status red wind warning issued for Kerry as Gardai appeal for caution as Storm Atiya sweeps in


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

New research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussionNew research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussion

Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robberyMan appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors

Robert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partnerRobert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partner


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »