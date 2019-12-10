Status yellow wind warning issued for entire country

Update 8.25am: A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country.

It came into effect at 7am and will be in place until 4pm this evening.

Met Éireann said: "Strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly early this afternoon with some severe and damaging gusts."

The added that "heavy squally spells of rain" would also be continuing.

Earlier: Met Éireann warns of 'strong winds and very gusty conditions'

Met Éireann is warning of strong winds and very gusty conditions across the country today.

The forecaster has issued a weather advisory to highlight the blustery conditions.

"Tuesday will be a blustery day with strong winds and very gusty conditions associated with an active front moving eastwards across the country," read the advisory.

"Generally, winds will be below warning thresholds but damage to some structures and trees, already weakened from the effects of Storm Atiyah, is possible.

"Rain and showers will be heavy at times as well, especially in Atlantic coastal counties."

The advisory came into effect at 4am and is in place until 4pm.

Met Éireann said this evening will remain blustery with a mix of clear spells and showers.

The showers will be most frequent in the western half of the country with "the risk of hail and thunder".

Wednesday will be cold with sunny spells and showers while it looks set to be "unsettled" for the rest of the week.