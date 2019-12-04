News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal and Mayo

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal and Mayo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 10:05 PM

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal and Mayo.

The warning will be in place tomorrow from 7am to 6pm.

South to southwest winds will strengthen tomorrow, reaching mean speeds of between 50 to 65kmh and gusts of between 90 to 100kmph.

Meanwhile, a status yellow marine warning will be in place as south to southwest winds reach gale force from Mizen Head to Erris Head to Malin Head tonight.

It will be in place tonight, extending to all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea tomorrow morning.

READ MORE

The lotto results are in...

More on this topic

Report shows east of the country got most rain last monthReport shows east of the country got most rain last month

Risk of coastal flooding as Munster and Leinster hit by heavy rainRisk of coastal flooding as Munster and Leinster hit by heavy rain

50mm of rain expected to fall in parts of Munster50mm of rain expected to fall in parts of Munster

Spot flooding expected as orange and yellow rainfall warnings announcedSpot flooding expected as orange and yellow rainfall warnings announced


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Eoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine MurphyEoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine Murphy

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »