Status Yellow wind warning issued for 10 counties

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 06:56 PM

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for 10 counties on the west of Ireland.

READ MORE: Update: Irish lecturer stabbed to death in Paris named; alleged attacker a former student

The warning is valid for all of Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Issued today, Met Éireann says that there will be mean wind speeds between 55-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h.

The forecaster says that the winds will be strongest near the coast and that the speeds "may be exceeded for a short period later on Thursday night".

The warning is in place from 10pm Thursday until Friday at 9am.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

WeatherWind

