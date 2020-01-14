Met Éireann have put a status yellow wind warning in place for three counties.

The warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

The forecaster said there will be "west to southwest winds 50 to 60km/hr gusts 90 to 100km/hr with risk of coastal flooding around the period of high tides."

The warning is in effect from 10pm on Tuesday and will be in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

On Monday, there was widespread damage as Storm Brendan passed over Ireland.

Yesterday, Met Eireann's head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said the storm had "been a very energetic system and a very active storm and it has done some damage and unfortunately some accidents."

At its worst, nearly 50,000 homes and business were without power.