Status yellow wind warning in place for eight counties

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for eight counties.

It is valid until nine o'clock this morning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Met Eireann has also issued a status yellow rain warning for South Donegal, Leitrim and parts of Sligo.

This is valid until 8pm on Friday.