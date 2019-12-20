Status yellow weather warning issued for whole country

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for fog covering the whole country.

The warning came into effect at 4pm today and is to last until 10am tomorrow.

The warning says there will be dense fog in many areas of the country this evening and tonight.

Afternoon temperatures were forecast at highs of 5C to 8C with light winds.

Lowest temperatures of 0C to 3C tonight in what are being described as near-calm conditions although there may be ice on the roads.