Status yellow weather warning issued for five counties

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five counties.

The warning is for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

It will come into effect at 6pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until Thursday at 9pm.

Met Éireann said there will be "spells of heavy rain at times" with "some spot flooding possible."

Irish Water was forced re-issue a boil water notice after heavy weekend rain affected water quality at the Leixlip treatment plant.

615,000 people are facing a third day of boiling their water today in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

The forecastor said that today will see "a spell of heavier rain will extend from the Atlantic".

This will possibly bring "thundery bursts" in the south.

Tomorrow "will be a cold, breezy day" with rain in Leinster and Munster.

In the west there will be "sunny spells and scattered showers, but a few heavy in Atlantic coastal counties."

Met Éireann said the weather will remain changeable with below normal temperatures for the rest of the week.