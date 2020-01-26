News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Status yellow weather warning in place as country braces for snow and icy conditions

Status yellow weather warning in place as country braces for snow and icy conditions
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 09:47 PM

A status yellow weather warning for snow and icy conditions is in place across the west and north of the country tonight.

Connacht, Cavan and Donegal are affected by the alert from Met Éireann which will see cold and wintry weather across the country, with showers of hail, sleet and snow in places.

Some showers of snow are likely in parts of Ulster and Connacht, especially on high ground as widespread showers turn wintry, according to the Met Éireann.

There is also a risk of thunder, mainly on Atlantic coasts.

Lowest temperatures -1 to +2 degrees, with frost and ice in sheltered areas.

The warning is place until 11am tomorrow morning.

Mayo County Council is urging motorists to be aware of gritter vehicles on the road.

[readmore][/readmore]

More on this topic

Cold weekend ahead with chance of snowCold weekend ahead with chance of snow

Road users urged to take care as status yellow fog warning in effectRoad users urged to take care as status yellow fog warning in effect

Freezing temperatures to continue throughout the morning Freezing temperatures to continue throughout the morning

Ulster weather: Dry with plenty of blue sky and sunshine - after cold startUlster weather: Dry with plenty of blue sky and sunshine - after cold start


WeatherWarningMet EireannTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Varadkar continues to rule out working with Sinn FéinVaradkar continues to rule out working with Sinn Féin

Pollution down 20% following ban on traffic outside Dublin schoolPollution down 20% following ban on traffic outside Dublin school

'Cameron you were my north, my south, my east and west' - Student laid to rest in West Cork'Cameron you were my north, my south, my east and west' - Student laid to rest in West Cork

'Politics is hurling not soccer' - Varadkar insists FG will fight to recover in election'Politics is hurling not soccer' - Varadkar insists FG will fight to recover in election


Lifestyle

Orlagh Kelly owns The Reading Room bookshop on Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim.We sell books: The Reading Room - ‘Small bookshops, curated by people who care, make a difference’

As Stockton’s Wing release a retrospective album, Mike Hanrahan tells Donal O’Keeffe about getting back on the road, and his love of cookingStill a beautiful affair: Mike Hanrahan talks about getting back on the road with Stockton's Wing

An ongoing cull is resulting in a major reduction in the deer population in one of the country’s most visited natural attractions.Donal Hickey: Deer birth patterns evolving

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »