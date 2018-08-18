Home»Breaking News»ireland

Status Yellow weather advisory warns of spot flooding

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 07:22 PM

A Status Yellow weather advisory has taken effect across the country.

Rainclouds are set to move eastwards across Ireland this evening and tonight, bringing heavy or intense showers for short periods, with a risk of spot flooding.

The advisory remains active until 4am tomorrow morning.

"We have a weather advisory, just to let people know that there is a shallow depression containing the remnants of Post Tropical Storm Ernesto, due to track east/northeastwards across the country tonight," said Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh.

"The strongest winds will be over the southern half of the country, but the winds are not expected to reach warning criteria - though it will be rather strong and gusty along exposed southwestern, southern, and later southeastern coasts."

File pic

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

Weather

Related Articles

Ireland set for coolest temperatures in almost two months

Portugal battles major wildfire in Algarve region

Portugal and Spain swelter in near-record temperatures

Red alerts for Portugal and Spain as heatwave hits near-record

More in this Section

14 Labour councillors request 'urgent meeting' with Brendan Howlin

Stage set for Pope’s visit to Ireland

High Court challenge launched over choice of new Garda Commissioner

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal Kildare crash


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »