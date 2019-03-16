Status yellow warning in place as unsettled weather continues

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 16 counties this morning until midday.

It affects all of Connacht as well as Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Wet & blustery with further spells of rain & strong and gusty west to southwest winds. Rain will clear early afternoon to sunshine & scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet with some snow later on higher ground. Highs 3 to 5 Celsius in Ulster and 6 to 9C elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/mH0BzsLEu1— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 16, 2019

Up to 35 millimetres of rain is expected to fall leading to some spot flooding in places.

Heavy rain will turn to snow this morning and will lead to poor driving conditions in County Donegal, where a snow-ice warning is in place.

Tonight, there will be showers of rain, hail and sleet as well as some of snow especially in parts of Ulster, Connacht and Munster but with limited accumulations.

Temperatures will dip to between -1 and 3°C.

St Patrick's Day looks set to be cold with scattered showers but there will be some bright spells.

The showers will become more widespread in the afternoon with a few turning heavy in parts of Connacht and Munster.