Status yellow thunder warning issued for entire country

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 03:20 PM

A status yellow thunder warning has been announced for all of Ireland.

Met Éireann has said heavy thunderstorms are expected on Thursday.

The Met Office in the UK has also announced a thunderstorm warning for the North.

Both warnings will come into effect at 4pm on Thursday. It will be in place until 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann warned: “Heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop later on Thursday and Thursday night with some severe downpours, hail and spot flooding.

“Due to the localised nature of thunderstorms some parts of the country will remain dry.” 

Tonight, the weather is set to remain dry and clear in most places with temperatures hitting 11 to 14 degrees.

They said that tomorrow could see highs of 25 to 28 degrees in the east.

Thursday will start sunny and dry with temperatures between 20 and 24 degrees in the west.

Met Éireann said: “Cloud will increase through the afternoon with showers breaking out by evening, with some thundery deluges are expected with hail and some localized flooding possible.

“Winds will be light northerly or variable.” 

They added that Friday “will be cooler with temperatures dropping back to between 15 and 21 degrees, the higher values over east Ulster.

“There'll be showers, some of them heavy or prolonged and particularly affecting Ulster.”

