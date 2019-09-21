News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Status Yellow thunder warning issued as lightning strikes leave thousands without power

Status Yellow thunder warning issued as lightning strikes leave thousands without power
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 01:57 PM

Lightning strikes have left thousands of homes and businesses in the south-east without power this afternoon.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for thunder for Waterford, Leinster and Monaghan.

It will remain in place until 3am tomorrow morning.

The ESB said it will take two to three hours to restore power supplies.

Alan O'Reilly from the Carlow Weather Channel says the storms are localised, but quite powerful.

Mr O'Reilly said: "There are severe thunderstorms already in parts of the south-east which are moving north north-west with a lot of lightning and torrential downpours in parts of Waterford, south Kilkenny, Wexford and Carlow."

More on this topic

Bermuda gets ready for brush with Category 3 Hurricane HumbertoBermuda gets ready for brush with Category 3 Hurricane Humberto

Ulster weather: Rain in the evening but hazy sunshine throughout the dayUlster weather: Rain in the evening but hazy sunshine throughout the day

Connacht weather: Spells of hazy sunshine out westConnacht weather: Spells of hazy sunshine out west

Munster weather: Fine day after early mist clearsMunster weather: Fine day after early mist clears


weatherMet eireannTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus drawSomeone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

Could robots steal our hearts as well as our jobs?Could robots steal our hearts as well as our jobs?

Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’

Lunney family endured ‘week from hell’ after Quinn executive abducted and attackedLunney family endured ‘week from hell’ after Quinn executive abducted and attacked


Lifestyle

Gráinne Healy only started running regularly a few years ago. She’s already completed 50 parkruns. She tells Rowena Walsh what motivates her.Ageing with Attitude: Parkruns and quiet Friday nights

Against popular wisdom and flying a plane made from bamboo, wire and bike handlebars, a Co Antrim woman blazed a sky trail for aviation and for the independence of women, writes Bette BrowneMagnificent Lilian Bland blazed a trail for independence of women in her plane of bamboo

The epic battle for the bridge at Arnhem, as depicted in the blockbuster 'A Bridge Too Far', saw the Allies aim to end the war by Christmas 1944, but failed as a huge airborne assault force failed to take the last bridge across the Rhine. In an extract from his latest book 'A Bloody Week', Dan Harvey tells the story of one of the hundreds of brave men from Ireland who gave their all to the Allied campaignThe bridge to war: Dan Harvey's new book looks at the Irish who went a bridge too far

Several days ago, the long-awaited sequel to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale was released.Lindsay Woods: I have always consumed books at a furious pace

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »