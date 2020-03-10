News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Status yellow snow/ice warning issued for Donegal

Status yellow snow/ice warning issued for Donegal
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 10:34 PM

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for Donegal.

The warning will come into effect at 3pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until Thursday at 8am.

Met Éireann has said: "Showers will turn increasingly wintry during Wednesday with a mix of hail, sleet and snow, leading to icy conditions on untreated surfaces.

"Some localised accumulations will occur."

The rest of the country is set to see a "blustery and showery day" on Wednesday.

The forecaster has predicted "some sunshine but also widespread showers merging to give longer spells of rain during the afternoon."

They added some of the showers will fall as hail and "will turn increasingly wintry with snow on high ground by evening, particularly in west Ulster."

Met Éireann said the weather looks likely to remain unsettled as the week continues.

Thursday is set to be cold and windy with "sunny spells and widespread showers and longer spells of rain at times."

READ MORE

Coronavirus: 10 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland; Total now at 34

More on this topic

Heavy rain expected in 15 counties todayHeavy rain expected in 15 counties today

Rainfall warning for Clare with weather advisory in place for 15 countiesRainfall warning for Clare with weather advisory in place for 15 counties

Risk of local flooding as weather advisory issued for 15 countiesRisk of local flooding as weather advisory issued for 15 counties

'Very cold nights ahead': Temperatures to drop to -4C as Met Éireann warns of cold snap'Very cold nights ahead': Temperatures to drop to -4C as Met Éireann warns of cold snap


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Three arrested after Revenue seize more than 33,000 cigarettes in separate searchesThree arrested after Revenue seize more than 33,000 cigarettes in separate searches

EU leaders have 'agreed funding research' to find coronavirus vaccine EU leaders have 'agreed funding research' to find coronavirus vaccine

Up to 10 theatre-goers in Clare instructed to self-isolateUp to 10 theatre-goers in Clare instructed to self-isolate

Neighbours in court over altercation and 'bullet' threatsNeighbours in court over altercation and 'bullet' threats


Lifestyle

Let's fasten our seatbelts as a trip back in time is on the itinerary when we tune into episode three of the Home of the Year tonight.Time travel on the cards in tonight's Home of the Year

Barry Keoghan has a big Marvel role on the way, but he’s still happy to return home to play a tough guy in a new Irish thriller, writes Esther McCarthyBarry Keoghan's career continuing at a gallop

If your skin is itchy and irritated, going for skincare as mild as your manners could be the way to go, writes Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: Red alert! The best care for rosacea - the curse of the Celts

Amy Austin is the new wine bar from John Farrell who also has Dillingers and the Butcher Grill in Ranelagh plus the super-trendy 777 Mexican bar on George’s St.Restaurant review: Amy Austin's opening shot is on target

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »