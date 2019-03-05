NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Status yellow rainfall warning issued for Munster and Leinster

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 11:04 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster.

Met Éireann says rain will move in from the south this afternoon, with up to 35mm expected.

The warning is in place from 3pm until 6am tomorrow.

"We are in an unsettled spell of weather as you have seen in the last few days," meteorologist Harm Luijkx told Newstalk.

"There will be heavy rain moving up from the south this afternoon.

READ MORE: Denis O'Brien loses Supreme Court appeal over TDs' Dáil statements on banking affairs

"It will mostly affect the south and east of the country. The rain will start, at the latest, this afternoon.

"It will be heavy in the evening and early tonight and will clear before tomorrow morning," he added.

More on this topic

Met Éireann forecasters surprised by how much snow fell on Sunday

The snow had everyone remembering the Beast From The East

Latest: Storm Freya causes travel disruption amid weather warnings

Wind and rain weather warnings in place for the weekend


KEYWORDS

Rain Weather Warning

More in this Section

New bus corridor in Dublin could lead to 800 trees being cut down

Freight Transport Association urge Govt to keep up support as Brexit approaches

New website created by young people 'gives an insight into what Tusla does'

Irishman who 'freaked out' on flight back from McGregor fight had taken quadruple dose of sleeping tablets


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »