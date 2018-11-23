Home»ireland

Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for two counties

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 07:38 AM

A Status Yellow rainfall warning issued by Met Éireann is currently in place for tow counties.

Cork and Waterford are set to see longer spells of rain throughout Friday with accumulations of 25 to 35mm in some parts.

The warning was issued yesterday afternoon and is in place from 2am Friday until 2am on Saturday.

The rest of the country should see a drier Friday, with some bright or sunny spells in the northern half of the country, according to the national forecaster.

Rain will affect counties in the south and east again on Saturday but most of the rest of country should see largely dry spells.

Highest temperatures will be between six and 10 degrees but they could fall as low as -2 by Saturday night.

Sunday should again be dry for most of the country but Leinster could see some scattered showers.

Sunday evening could see temperatures fall to -2 again with Met Éireann warning of frost.

- Digital Desk


