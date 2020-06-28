Status yellow rainfall warning in place for seven counties

There are two rainfall warnings in place on the island of Ireland today.

A status yellow warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo was issued by Met Éireann on Friday.

That warning came into effect at 9am on Saturday and remains in place until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said: “There will be heavy rain and blustery conditions at times, from Saturday morning through to early Monday, leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm with spot flooding.

“Higher totals are expected in mountainous areas with the risk of flash flooding.”

The UK Met Office has also issued a rain warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The warning came into effect at 6am this morning and is in place until 3pm on Monday.

They said: “Rain is likely to become heavy and persistent in places, and may lead to some disruption.”

Met Éireann said that while there will be showers in the northern half of the country today, elsewhere will be “predominantly dry with some bright spells and just a few passing blustery heavy showers.”

They said that tonight “will be mostly cloudy with rain or showers becoming patchier, a few heavier bursts are still possible in the northwest, while it will remain mostly dry in Munster.”

Monday will see “some bright spells in Munster, however it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere with patchy rain and drizzle at times especially in Ulster.”

The rest of the week looks likely to remain “somewhat unsettled” with “the best of any sunny spells” on Wednesday and Thursday.