Status yellow rainfall warning in place for 13 counties with 'risk of flooding'

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 11:25 AM

Update 11.25am: Met Éireann have issued an update to their status yellow rainfall warning.

The warning had included 18 counties but it has been reduced to 13.

The warning for all of Connacht is still in place and it also includes Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The forecasters said that there will be "heavy falls of rain today with a risk of flooding."

The warning remains in place until 11.59pm this evening.

Earlier: 'Potential for flooding': Status yellow rainfall warning in place

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for 18 counties.

It came into effect at 11pm last night and will be in place until 11.59pm tonight.

The counties included in the warning include all of Munster and Connacht, as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Éireann said: "Heavy rainfall expected during the period with some heavy bursts occurring in short intervals of time.

"There is potential for flooding."

They added that there would be "persistent rain in many areas" and "also a risk of some thunder".

The forecaster added that tomorrow there will be some sunny spells.

They said it will be "largely dry across the country, however wet and windy weather will move into the west and southwest by early afternoon."

TOPIC: Weather

