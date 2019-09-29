News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Status yellow rain warning issued in Cork and Kerry

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 02:23 PM

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann says 25 to 35mm rain are expected with a risk of spot flooding.

It will kick in from 3am tomorrow morning and will remain in place until 4pm.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has also been issued for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to fall tomorrow from 9am until 8pm.

