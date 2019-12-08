Status red wind warning issued for Kerry as Gardai appeal for caution as Storm Atiya sweeps in

Updated 2.18pm: Met Eireann have issued a status red wind warning for Kerry with Storm Atiyah set to bring strong winds across Ireland throughout today.

As the first named storm of the season sweeps in from Iceland, the forecaster warned of severe weather with gusts over 130km/h expected to hit Kerry.

West to south-west winds veering north-west will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with gusts in excess of 130km/h for a time this evening.

Status Red - Wind warning issued for Kerry. Valid from 16:00 Sun 08-Dec-2019 until 19:00 Sun 08-Dec-2019 pic.twitter.com/IfaASSWGJk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019

A mix of sunshine & frequent blustery or squally showers today, some heavy with hail and thunder, as Storm Atiyah brings very windy conditions across the country today. Severe and potentially damaging gusts will develop later this afternoon and evening in west Munster. Highs 6-8C pic.twitter.com/4uhMdZjGZU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019

Extreme caution is advised, especially near the coast and on high ground.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

Storm Atiyah, named by Met Eireann, is expected to move from west to east from 3pm today through to 9am on Monday.

A status orange wind warning came into effect at 1pm for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Limerick.

The fishing fleet in Union Hall Harbour sheltering from the approaching Storm Atiyah. Picture: Andrew Harris

Met Eireann said the status yellow wind warning is also in place until 6am tomorrow for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford, with gusts between 90 and 110km/h likely.

Kerry County Council urged on Twitter for residents to prepare: “We are asking members of the public to take necessary precautions for high winds including, securing items or property which are susceptible to high winds such as hoarding, signage, Christmas lights/decorations, garden furniture, bins, trampolines.”

3) Exercise caution when out and about - particularly in exposed areas, high ground and coastal areas. Some of the strongest gusts and sustained winds of #StormAtiyah are forecast for Kerry's peninsular areas. — Kerry County Council (@countykerry) December 7, 2019

ESB networks warned that the storm may result in some customers losing supply.

#StormAtiya may result in some customers losing supply. Please take note of your MPRN number - for more information on MPRN and how to find it click here https://t.co/8BPPMmizYI pic.twitter.com/eTzMGYaDOg — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 7, 2019

Due to the Status Red and Orange wind warning the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) have reminded members of the public that Killarney National Park and Gardens and Muckross Park and Gardens are closed and that the public should not visit any National Parks, National Monuments or Nature Reserves whilst the warnings are in place.

The following National Parks and Nature Reserves will be closed until further notice: Connemara National Park, Knockma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway; Derryclare Nature Reserve, Co. Galway; Wild Nephin, Ballycroy National Park, Co. Mayo; Old Head Nature Reserve, Co. Mayo; Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo; Dromore Woods Nature Reserve, Co. Clare; Killarney National Park, House and Gardens and Muckross House and Gardens, Co. Kerry.

Gardaí are also appealing to the public to be extra cautious and have asked cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians to be aware of the danger posed by high winds as they are particularly vulnerable. Drivers of high sided vehicles should take all necessary precautions and pay attention to the warnings.

Gardai have asked people living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas, particularly those with children, to be extra cautious considering the gusty winds forecast.

A number of weather warnings have been issued for today, including a Status Red Wind Warning for #KERRY. Check our website for live updates throughout the day https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY pic.twitter.com/fMYmlYjaE6 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 8, 2019

Warnings of heavy rainfall and damaging gales along western seaboard as Storm Atiyah passes

Earlier: A number of weather warnings are in place as Storm Atiyah continues to batter the country.

Heavy rainfall began last night in Donegal and there's a Status Orange wind warning from 1pm for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The warnings are in place until 6am tomorrow.

Storm Atiyah is track between Iceland and Ireland with gusts of up to 130km/h forecast with even higher winds possible in exposed coastal areas.

The ESB has said its crews are on standby with some customers expected to lose supply.

Motorists have also been urged to exercise extra caution with national parks in the west and south of the country closed for the duration of the storm.

Strong winds in eastern areas will increase to gale force during the evening as westerly winds veer northwesterly with strong gale to storm force winds continuing on coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8°C. pic.twitter.com/f7dvqF42dt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019

Storm Atiyah will bring very windy conditions across the country today. Strong west to southwest winds will increase gale force in the west of the country through the afternoon and into the evening with potentially severe and damaging gusts. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019

In a statement today Cork County Council said they expect the main impact from Storm Atiyah to include fallen trees and possibly structural damage from high winds, and coastal flooding caused by the storm surge.

They urged road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds and to take additional care and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Motorists are advised to report issues such as fallen trees and road damage to their local Council office during working hours or to call the emergency number (021) 4800048.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850372999.

In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.

The council also urged people to pay particular attention to the following before the storm:

Tie down loose items outside that cannot be brought in.

Have a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio ready

Stay indoors –and keep pets in.

Clear windowsills and close curtains to protect against flying glass.

If gas, electricity or water supplies are cut off, contact if possible the relevant services.

Keep in contact with family and neighbours especially people living alone.

After the storm rope off or protect damaged areas to prevent injury from falling masonry, roof tiles or broken glass

In the event of an emergency call 999or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate and do not assume others will do this.

Further Notices will issue as more information comes to hand.

RNLI area life-saving manager Brian O'Driscoll also warned people to be aware of the power behind the storm surges

"This storm will bring big swells and seas with it .. People need to be careful and stay back from the shoreline."

Looking ahead conditions on Monday would be dry in general, with the odd shower in places, but still cold and windy.

While it was too early to be certain Tuesday is expected to usher in another wet and windy spell mid-week.