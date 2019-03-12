NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Status orange wind warning for three counties as Storm Gareth approaches

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 08:00 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A status Orange wind warning's in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo from midday.

Storm Gareth is expected to bring wind speeds of 65-to-75 kilometers-per-hour with damaging gusts reaching up to 130 kilometers-per-hour.

Weather experts have also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the rest of the country as the storm moves in.

The yellow alert reads: "Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

There is also the risk of coastal flooding due to high seas.

The Status Yellow alert comes into effect at 12pm today and will last 24 hours.

Drivers are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning.

Vincent O'Shea, meteorologist with Met Eireann, says the strongest winds will be later this afternoon;

