Status orange wind warning for three counties as Storm Gareth approaches

A status Orange wind warning's in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo from midday.

Storm Gareth is expected to bring wind speeds of 65-to-75 kilometers-per-hour with damaging gusts reaching up to 130 kilometers-per-hour.

A few bright or sunny spells this morning. Getting very windy with showers developing widely, frequent & blustery this afternoon – some heavy with the risk of hail. SW winds veering west will increase gale force with some severe gusts or squalls later. A cold day. Highs 7-9C pic.twitter.com/bJg7CVua6B— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 12, 2019

Weather experts have also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the rest of the country as the storm moves in.

The yellow alert reads: "Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

There is also the risk of coastal flooding due to high seas.

The Status Yellow alert comes into effect at 12pm today and will last 24 hours.

Drivers are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning.

Vincent O'Shea, meteorologist with Met Eireann, says the strongest winds will be later this afternoon;