NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Status orange wind warning for three counties as Storm Erik approaches

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 11:25 AM
By Steve Neville

Met Éireann has announced a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo on top of the status yellow warning for the rest of the country.

The forecaster says Storm Erik will bring winds that will reach average speeds of 65 to 80km/h.

They say that there will be some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h.

The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where the mentioned wind speeds may be exceeded at times.

Met Éireann is warning of very high seas as well with some coastal flooding.

The warning is in place for Mayo and Galway from Friday at 5am until 1pm and for Donegal from Friday at 9am until Saturday at 6am.

There is a status yellow wind warning for the rest of the country which has been updated today.

Met Éireann says: "Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h."

It added: "Along exposed Atlantic coasts these values may be exceeded for a while and with very high seas this will give the risk of coastal flooding."


More on this topic

Status yellow wind warning issued for Friday

UK set for ‘more traditional winter’ after coldest night recorded

Motorists urged to take care as Status Yellow warning ends at midday

UK could see coldest night in almost a decade as big freeze continues

More in this Section

Paedophile caught with child porn after tipping off gardaí on offer to 'share' boy in Cork

Court rules Catherine Nevin’s murder conviction can be used in bid to block husband Tom's estate from going to hers

FF TD calls for primary school children to be weighed to battle obesity

Gardaí investigating death of two prisoners in 10 days at Midlands Prison


Lifestyle

Meet the new Cork judge on Home of the Year

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »