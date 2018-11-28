Home»ireland

Status Orange warning takes effect as Storm Diana sweeps over Ireland

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 06:40 AM

Severe winds gusting up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected today as Storm Diana passes over Ireland.

A Status Orange Wind Warning took effect at 6am this morning for many coastal counties, with heavy rainy also forecast.

The warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will remain in place until midday with south to southwest winds of between 65 an 80 kilometres per hour gusting between 110 and 130 kilometres per hour.

With high seas expected today there is also a risk of coastal flooding.

Winds are forecasted to reach similar gusts in Wexford, Galway and Clare where the Orange warning comes into force at 9am and will conclude at 2pm this afternoon.

A Yellow Wind Warning is also in place for the rest of the country until 6pm, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Mangement has asked Local Authorities, the OPW, the transport sector and the Coastguard to ensure they are prepared for Storm Diana.

A number of flights at Cork and Dublin airports have been cancelled or delayed as a result.

Motorists are being urged to consider that pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists could be blown off course.

The ESB is reporting of electricity faults across the country, with approximately 5,500 customers affected.

The biggest outages are in Glengoole, Tipperary; Curraleigh and Macroom in Cork; as well as in areas in Dublin, Kilkenny and Dublin.

Homelessness charity Inner City Helping Homeless has also urged people to watch out for anyone who is sleeping rough during the storm.

READ MORE: Opposition: Broadband bid review a whitewash

Anthony Flynn from ICHH has asked the public to report anyone who they spot sleeping rough.

"Bad weather is very dangerous, we have people that could die of hypothermia, people that are exhausted out there - physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted - that are walking the streets," he said.

"People were asked to leave hostels today and had no access to day services, many facilities are closed right throughout the day.

"We are asking people to direct people towards us."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Storm DianaWeather WarningStatus Orange

Related Articles

Watch: The waves in this town during Storm Diana were enormous today

Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for two counties

Rainfall warning issued for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

Wind and rain warnings forecast gusts up 110km/h and 40mm of rain today

More in this Section

Public trust in Gardaí remains high but many believe community issues not being addressed

'My son began his journey of waiting lists in 2015' - Barnardos reveals number of kids waiting for treatment

Transatlantic flight diverts to Shannon after woman starts giving birth onboard

Patrick Nevin gets five-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder


Lifestyle

Civilisation takes a step forward

John C Reilly returns as Ralph in a wittier and more charming sequel

Quality and ethical clothing grows in popularity

Would you allow your partner access to your social media accounts and private messages?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »