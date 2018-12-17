NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Statue stolen from Sligo cemetery could be headed for 'the scrap metal market', locals fear

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 05:56 PM
By Digital Desk staff

It is feared a statue stolen from the cemetery where WB Yeats is buried in Co. Sligo - could be headed for the scrap metal market.

The large bronze figure depicting a man contemplating the words of the famous poet was taken from the car park in Drumcliffe over the weekend.

Chairperson of the Drumcliffe Development Association Jarlath Gantly told Ocean FM it's valuable:

"Our fear is that it is (going to) the scrap metal market. A chunk of bronze that size obviously has a significant value.

"We are hoping that with support from the local community if anybody has seen anything suspicious over the weekend, something might come to light."

Gardaí are investigating and appealing for witnesses.


KEYWORDS

SligoStatueYB Yeats

