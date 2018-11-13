State urged to tackle gender imbalance from bottom up

By Niall Murray, Education Correspondent

A bottom-up approach is needed in addition to senior academic posts open only to female applicants to redress gender imbalance in the third-level sector, various stakeholders have said.

While there was mostly a welcome for the landmark Government decision to fund 45 women-only professorial posts over three years, much of the response to the Action Plan for Gender Equality in higher education focused on the struggles facing women at the lower end of the academic scale.

Minister of state for higher education Mary Mitchell O’Connor’s proposals include the creation of the gender-specific posts, under criteria to be agreed with representatives of third-level colleges and the Higher Education Authority.

Minister of state for higher education Mary Mitchell O’Connor

Siptu gave a cautious welcome, but said that far more must be done about the tenuous position for women starting their careers.

“The use of gender quotas has proven to be an effective structural tool in other sectors of society in addressing the very real and structural issues that lead to gender inequality,” said Siptu divisional organiser Adrian Kane. “The union will continue to support women, whatever their role, in their struggle for equality across the third-level sector.

“Women also suffer disproportionately from less secure employment and precarious employment is endemic across the sector. Unfortunately, this report will have little impact on this phenomenon.”

Micheline Sheehy Skeffington, whose successful case against NUI Galway for gender discrimination brought the issue to wider attention in 2014, expressed reservation about women-only posts being permanent instead of temporary.

“Because if they’re permanent posts, it kind of looks like women are being put in a glass case, that they’re unable to make it on their own,” she said. “There’s always that thinking about it.”

Ms Sheehy Skeffington said role models and equality are needed at the top, but she would like to see focus on temporary contracts which, she said, are dominated by women in academic and administrative roles.

“And often they don’t get an airing, it makes great headlines to have professors equal and I think we need that, but we must really look at that as well because they don’t have so much of a voice,” Ms Sheehy Skeffington told RTÉ’s News at One radio show.

Many of the measures announced by Ms Mitchell O’Connor are aimed at changing culture on the ground, including requirements that proper efforts are made to ensure a close gender mix when identifying candidates for posts and promotion.

The organisation representing the 14 institutes of technology said it welcomes the gender-specific roles envisaged under the plan, but wants more clarity about how the move will be implemented.

Technological Higher Education Association chief executive Joseph Ryan said there is particular under-representation in some disciplines in the sector, particularly engineering, but there will be challenges deciding which disciplines are to be targeted across all third-level colleges.

“It has to be a process that is fair to everybody,” said Mr Ryan. “There’s no role of professor in our sector, for example, but we do have a senior lecturer 3 grade held by people who are heads of faculty and whose role is not unlike that of a professor.”