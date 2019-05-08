NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

State too slow to make swap to unbranded medicines, says chief pharmacist

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 11:09 AM

The Government is losing millions of euro each year by not swapping branded medicines for generic versions.

Medicines for Ireland says €25 million could have been saved last year by changing just one arthritis drug to a similar unbranded version.

When the patent for a high-priced branded medicine expires, pharma companies are able to create cheaper copies.

Chief Pharmacist with University Hospital Galway John Given said the State is too slow to make the swap.

"The Uk switch over happens within a year. For one of our biosimilars, it took over six years to get to maximum savings.

A biosimilar is after patent runs out in a biological drug, companies are allowed make copies of it, so basically it's just a copy of a drug that's already run out of its patent.

READ MORE

On-duty firefighter arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

More on this topic

Rehab defends decision to withdraw services due to funding problems

Are standing desks actually worth using?

Beacon Hospital reveals Ireland's most advanced radiotherapy machine

Trendy bendy: Older people sign up for Pilates classes

KEYWORDS

MedicinesDrugsUnbranded

More in this Section

Waterford mortuary temporarily not in use amid 'reports of bodies decomposing on hospital trollies'

Documents relating to concerns on National Broadband Plan expected to be published today

Concerns raised over proposed Dublin student housing complex

Campaign for more affordable and social housing launched


Lifestyle

This is why Edinburgh is a city that’s bags of fun

Flower-power wines: 8 marvellous tipples to try now

How to make blood orange and saffron jelly with blood orange granita

How to make Ben Tish’s Andalucían pork ribs with almonds and coriander

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »