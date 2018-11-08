Home»Breaking News»ireland

State to pay out 'massive, staggering' figures for medical negligence claims, PAC hears

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 12:25 PM

Current medical negligence claims are set to cost the State more than €2bn.

The State Claims Agency has told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee that there are 113 cases which will cost more than €10m each to settle.

READ MORE: Meath parents who lost two sons tragically 'like zombies' after double cancer battle

PAC Chairman, Seán Fleming, said the cause of the high pay-outs needs to be investigated as that money could be used to improve other aspects of the health sector.

He said: "Those 113 cases are estimated to cost Irish taxpayers approximately €1.4bn, which is an average of €12.8m each.

"They are massive, staggering figures and we know some of the cases are very catastrophic, there are life-long issues to be dealt with, and some of the cases are going to be very high."

    Of the 113 serious cases that will cost €10m-plus to settle:

  • 10 are in Dublin/North East Hospital Group

  • 17 are in Dublin/Midlands Hospital Group

  • 10 are in Ireland East Hospital Group

  • 22 are in South/South-West Hospital Group

  • 29 are in Saolta West/North West Hospital Group

  • 14 are in Midwest Hospital Group

  • Five are in the Children's Hospital Group


KEYWORDS

Medical negligencehealthhospitals

Related Articles

Leo Varadkar under fire for ‘cancel nurses’ Christmas leave’ call

Simon Harris: Medics should cancel Christmas holidays

Greatest systems failure in cancer care, healthcare is in political system

Chaos in our A&Es is for life.... not just post-Christmas

More in this Section

St Patrick’s Bridge to stay open amid car ban anger

CUH looks to reinstate helipad after 15 years

Simon Harris: Medics should cancel Christmas holidays

Dark cloud over wedding day as jeweller kept ring


Breaking Stories

3 ways to turn your home technicolour

A place of pilgrimage: Local devotion to St Gobnait the subject of Alys Tomlinson's prize winning work

Mumfords stay ahead of the posse

A question of taste: Oonagh Kearney

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »